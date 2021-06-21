Vincyklus Assists Displaced Families from Orange and Red Zones

Ten (10) families displaced by the April eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano have received assistance from local agribusiness cluster, Vincyklus Inc.

The cluster has distributed food stuff and personal care supplies to the families, all of whom are displaced from Fitz Hughes, Layou, Georgetown, and Owia.

According to Vincyklus President, Mr. Simeon Bacchus, the explosive eruption of the volcano has caused many citizens major discomfort, especially those in the red and orange zones, and among them are agri-business operators, including members of Vincyklus.

“Fortunately for us, a very small percentage of our members were greatly affected,” Bacchus says. “However, during a round robin meeting of the Board, Vincyklus decided to reach out to members and fellow agri-business operators who were greatly impacted by this catastrophic event.”

He explained that cluster members were solicited for supplies and although the response was discouraging at first the message of love caught on and bore fruits. He also said all families expressed gratitude for the donations.

“Today we were able to provide relief to ten (10) families, including four (4) agri-business operators and potential members of Vincyklus Inc. This outreach saw persons rekindling hope in life and satisfaction for what was received,” Bacchus stated. “We would like to express thanks to the our Vincyklus members and Frank B. Armstrong Ltd. For supporting this initiative.”

Meanwhile, the President says the cluster conducted an assessment with its members to see how their businesses were affected by the volcanic eruptions as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vincyklus was established in 2010 by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. Its purpose is to enhance the agro-processing industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Its members operate a wide range of businesses in several sectors such as sauces and spices, beverages, snack foods production and the hospitality industry.