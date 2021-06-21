Nicaraguan police arrest fifth presidential hopeful

Police in Nicaragua have detained another potential candidate for the presidency in the latest crackdown on opposition figures.
Journalist Miguel Mora was detained under Nicaragua’s controversial “treason” law.
He is the fifth presidential hopeful to be arrested in the past three weeks.
The wave of detentions comes five months before elections in which President Daniel Ortega is expected to run for a fourth consecutive term.
Police said that they had arrested Mr Mora, a former director of opposition TV channel 100% Noticias, for “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs and requesting military intervention”.
Since 2 June, five presidential hopefuls have been arrested. They are:
- Miguel Mora, 57, opposition journalist
- Félix Maradiaga, 44, academic and political activist
- Juan Sebastián Chamorro, 52, economist
- Cristiana Chamorro, 67, daughter of ex-President Violeta Chamorro
- Arturo Cruz, 67, former ambassador
As well as the potential presidential candidates, police have also detained a dozen senior opposition figures. They include former comrades-in-arms of Mr Ortega from his days as a Sandinista rebel, who later turned into critics of the president.
Mr Ortega has been a dominant figure in Nicaraguan politics for decades and played a key role in the armed struggle against dictator Anastasio Somoza, whose family had ruled the country since 1936.
