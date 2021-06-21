Met Office Monitoring Tropical Disturbance 900 Miles ESE Of SVG

Weather Information Statement for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of a strong tropical wave along 45°W or approximately 900 miles (1448 km) east-southeast of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Presently, the wave is moving westward to west north-westward around 15 mph and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some development of this disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization by Thursday.

Regardless of the development, activity ahead of the wave should begin to affect the islands by late Wednesday with moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Due to expected rainfall accumulations and the saturated nature of the soils from recent rainfall events, flash-flood watches or warnings may be issued during the upcoming days.

This information statement is intended for preparedness purposes.

Photo Credit – Caribbean Online Weather