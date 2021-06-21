Man arrested for killing pregnant girlfriend dies in custody-Jamaica

The 20-year-old man who was rescued by the police from an angry mob in Kellits, Clarendon yesterday has died.

It is being suspected that Markland ‘CJ’ Hayles may have committed suicide while in custody at the Lionel Town Police station in the parish.

Hayles was accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Tashika McKay, who was found with her throat slashed at her home on Sunday afternoon.

Hayles’ mother, Claire Bailey, is disputing that her son killed himself and is raising allegations of foul play.

Bailey said she arrived at the Lionel Town lockup about 10:00 a.m. today with clothing for her son and was denied entry to his cell.

She claimed that while at the station, she saw police personnel putting her son’s body into a service vehicle and driving away from the property.

Bailey, who is currently at the Lionel Town Hospital where her son was pronounced dead, told The Gleaner that she was awaiting the arrival of personnel from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) who are expected to launch a probe into the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

(Jamaica-Gleaner )