Lack of the Human Element in Our Maritime Security

By Dominique Stowe

As mentioned in my first article I stated I would be discussing the Maritime Safety Key Elements. The human element is an important factor in maritime safety. It is a complex multi-dimensional issue that affects maritime safety, security and marine environmental protection involving the entire spectrum of human activities performed by yacht crews, shore based management, regulatory bodies and others.

About 80% of maritime accidents can be attributed in some way to human element failures. The project will address the human element with the aim to continue achieving an effective enhancement of the maritime safety standards throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is supposed to be driven and implemented by the SVG Coast Guard Service who is the governing body of Port Security also.

What the Coast Guard requires is a more proactive maritime safety approach throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines within the 12 NM Zone.

What Is Maritime Security?

Maritime security is a somewhat nebulous concept. There is no international consensus on what maritime security entails, despite the fact that every country has a vested interest in maritime security.

Maritime security is not a single entity or action. Instead, it is a nexus of several different maritime concerns ranging from port security to the safety of sailors. On one hand, maritime security can refer to the prevention of weapons smuggling. On the other hand, it can also refer to protection against piracy at sea.

It can even refer to cybersecurity onboard ships, as operational technology on ships can be hacked just as readily as any other computer.

Aiding Your Maritime Safety and Security

Improving Safety At Sea begins with maritime security which is under the portfolio of the hierarchy of the SVG Coast Guard, and that means for maritime safety teams, security is part and parcel of their safety responsibilities in protecting ALL overnight yachties and vessels passing within our territorial waters.

I am here to help the SVG Coast Guard Service stay on top of those responsibilities, no matter where the ship sails or how busy your marina has and ports becomes.

Essentials of Maritime Security

Maritime security is essential because it protects an essential element of the S.V.G. economy.

The tourism industry is the engine of the economy. However, cargo transported throughout the islands locally, regionally to other Caribbean, countries contribute significantly.

Without maritime security enforced by our Coast Guard Service on a more regular basis, the open seas within the 12 NM Zone would look more like the Wild West. Caribbean economies would be handicapped, workers would be unable to do their jobs, and the shipping/tourism industry would be chronically unable to operate at full capacity.

Maritime Security Threats Within SVG Especially The Grenadines

Because maritime security is such a diverse concept, maritime security threats are broad. In relation to port security, for example, maritime security threats include:

Piracy

Drugs Smuggling

Stowage and illegal immigration

Terrorist attacks

Environmental disasters

Threats of these kinds allegedly have been or have occurred within the waters years ago and/or presently. For the past five years the Coast Guard Fleet have had additional small go fast interceptors and a fisheries, drug, maritime patrol vessel named, “Captain Hugh Mulzac”

Maritime Security – General Recommendations

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, like many ports throughout the world, implemented the ISPS Code at the appropriate ports on the 1st July 2004, the deadline set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The SVG Coast Guard was given the job as the Designated Authority (DA) to ACT on behalf of the government as it relates to port security issues under the ISPS Code. Therefore, it appears the Coast Guard has dropped the ball in certain aspects of Maritime Security.