Former Cop, Civilians, Face Multiple Charges In Missing Guns, Ammo

Fifteen days (15) after Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John directed that an investigation be launched into the disappearance of a quantity of firearms and ammunitions from the armoury at the Georgetown Police Station, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made a significant breakthrough in the investigations.

As a result of this development, on Saturday June 19, 2021, four (4) suspects, including a former constable in the RSVGPF were individually and jointly charged with various offences relating to the incident. The suspects charged were:

Zackrie Latham, a 25 years former Police Constable of New Grounds was charged with the following offences: Official Corruption Burglary Sale of Firearms without a dealer’s licence under the Firearms Act Sale of ammunitions without a dealer’s licence under the Firearms Act. Possession of a firearm without a licence under the Firearms Act. Possession of ammunitions without a licence under the Firearms Act. Possession of a prohibited weapon without authorization of the minister. Possession of criminal property.

Myron Samuel, 28 years self-employed of Layou was charged with the following offences: Possession of a firearm without a licence under the Firearms Act Possession of ammunitions without a licence under Firearms Act Handling Stolen Goods

Avi King, 26 years labourer of Diamonds was charged with the following offences:

Possession of criminal property. Possession of ammunitions without a licence under the Firearms Act. Possession of Firearms without a licence under the Firearms Act Possession of a prohibited weapon without the authorization of the minister. Sale of ammunitions without a dealer’s licence under the Firearms Act Sale of firearms without a dealer’s licence under the Firearms Act. Burglary with Intent

Meshach Dublin, 26 years unemployed of Diamonds was charged with the following offences:

Possession of criminal property. Possession of firearms without a licence under the Firearms Act. Possession of ammunitions without a licence under the Firearm Act. Possession of a prohibited weapon without the authorization of the minister. Sale of ammunitions without a dealer’s licence under the Firearms Act. Sale of firearms without a dealer’s licence under the Firearms Act.

The suspects are scheduled to make an appearance at the Serious Offences Court on Monday June 21, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Investigations are continuing.