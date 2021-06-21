You Are Here Home News BRAGSA receives safety gears from Laynes

BRAGSA receives safety gears from Laynes

Article By News784 - June 21, 2021 at 20:07

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has received a quantity of safety gears from Edwin D. Layne & Sons Ltd. in Kingstown.

The items which included 157 Overalls and 18 Jackets are valued at $18,156.

Inventory Manager at Laynes Department Store, Mr. Levi John said the donation was made to assist BRAGSA with its ash clean-up campaign following the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano on April 9, 2021.

Mr. John said Laynes is proud to team up with BRAGSA as the company continues to do its corporate duty to get St. Vincent back-up and running.

Meanwhile, BRAGSA’s, Senior Administrative Officer of Internal & External Relations, Ms. Maala Theobalds said the items will go a long with the ongoing clean –up efforts.

Ms. Theobalds said BRAGSA has been working tirelessly in the Orange and Red Zones in an effort to restore some normality.

In addition, she commended the management of Edwin D. Layne and Sons Ltd. for the kind contribution.

