9 Catalan separatists to be pardon by Spain

Opposition to the decision has been widespread, with a recent poll for Spanish newspaper El Mundo finding that about 61% of people were against pardoning the separatist leaders.

The country’s Supreme Court has also said it opposes the decision, although its position is not binding.

But the prime minister’s decision has also been met with anger by Catalan protesters, who believe the leaders should never have been jailed in the first place.

Separatist leader Quim Torra, who was banned from holding public office after refusing to take down a pro-independence symbol from a government building, had refused to join the prime minister’s announcement, describing it as an act of “propaganda”.

Riot police were stationed outside Barcelona’s opera house, where hundreds of protesters calling for Catalan independence continued to demonstrate during Mr Sánchez’s visit.

