Usain Bolt secretly welcomed TWINS with partner Kasi Bennett

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed twins, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt, into their growing family.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt in 2020, shared the news to social media a short while ago.

The couple shared the news of the twins arrival today to mark Father’s Day with Bennett writing ”Happy Father’s Day to my forever love. You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to out little ones. We love you world without end!”

The proud parents sat behind their three children, with Kasi looking incredible in a plunging gold gown which boasted floral embellishments on the bodice.

Usain and Kasi have been dating for six years and welcomed their first child, little girl Olympia, in June 2020.

At the time, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the happy in a congratulatory tweet.

‘Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl,’ Holness tweeted, in honor of the Jamaican athlete, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distances.

