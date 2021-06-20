Twelve New COVID-19 Cases Reported In St Vincent

St Vincent and the Grenadines are reporting twelve new COVID-19 cases over the three-day period, Thursday 17th, Friday 18th and Saturday 20th.

Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and ninety-eight (398) samples processed on Thursday June 17th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.3%.

Two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-four (174) samples processed on Friday June 18th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.2%. One (1) new recovery was noted over the reporting period.

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from two hundred and twenty-seven (227) samples processed on Saturday June 19th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.4%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and forty-eight (248) cases are currently active, and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and ninety-five (2195) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and thirty-five (1935) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.