Trinidad and Tobago on track to Reopen Borders By mid-July

(Trinidad Express) – Trinidad and Tobago is on track to reopen its borders by mid-july, with the country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley making this announcement on Saturday.

To coincide with the reopening of the borders, the Prime Minister said he was hopeful the construction sector and associated businesses such as hardware stores and manufacturing industries will also be fully reopened by July 5.

But this depends on the level of Covid-19 infections that have been slowly but steadily decreasing over the past few weeks since the State of Emergency and curfew restrictions were implemented, he said during a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

So why the construction sector?

The Prime Minister explained that approximately 15,000 employees in this sector have already received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and therefore, this has given them some level of immunity to the virus.

He noted however, that at next Saturday’s Ministry of Health’s media conference, he will speak more on the issue and make the official announcement of its reopening.

While Rowley said plans had already been made for the reopening of other areas in the near future, he said he was not willing to disclose these just yet.

Asked if any consideration had as yet been given for the reopening of restaurants and allowing street food vendors to again ply their trade, the Prime Minister said this will not be allowed for at least a few more weeks.

“You can’t have it both ways. If we do that and we capsize the arrangement, street food gone, you know. Make a sandwich at home, put your pot on the fire at home at least for a little while and then we will get to the street food phase so when we bring out street food, it doesn’t pose an additional threat and risk,” he said.

Next weekend will also be the last time citizens will be required to be indoors from 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to 5 a.m. the following morning.

But the Prime Minister emphasised that this did not mean the curfew on weekends was fully lifted.

He said citizens will still be required to be indoors by 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on a daily basis.

As to the reopening of the borders, vaccinated as well as unvaccinated travellers will be allowed into Trinidad and Tobago but will be subjected to different protocols.

More on that will be disclosed during the course of this week, he said.

“The opening of the borders will not be a free-for-all,” said Rowley, saying that it would be exposing the country to the Delta variant of the virus since most of the travellers will be returning to Trinidad and Tobago from North America.

“As we know from what we have been seeing in some heavily vaccinated populations, we are not out of the woods as yet,” he said.

As the Government moves forward in planning its phased reopening of the country and having employees return to work, the Prime Minister said he was hopeful that in the next couple of months a large sector of society would have been vaccinated so that by mid-September, schools can also be reopened.

While the Government cannot mandate anyone to take the vaccine, the Prime Minister said he was renewing his call to leaders in society to encourage their “flock” to be vaccinated.

“I want to ask the leaders of this country again, whether it is a cricket club or a religious body or whatever it is, the national policy is to get vaccinated and you would do well to help us with that by encouraging and asking your flock to get vaccinated.

“…To manage and live with this virus with some element of success vaccination is the way to go and the national policy is to encourage people to get vaccinated,” he said.