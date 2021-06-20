SVG Not Included in Barbados Bubble for Fully Vaccinated Passengers

St Vincent and the Grenadines is not one of the islands that are part of the bubble for fully vaccinated passengers from low-risk Caribbean countries entering Barbados.

The bubble is one of the measures taken as the island moves to end the curfew to allow greater economic activity.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said at a press conference;

“We are aware that our brothers and sisters in St Vincent and the Grenadines are not yet at that point”.

“I spoke to my brother, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and we hope to have bilateral discussions over the next week to two weeks to consider how best we can collaborate on testing and vaccinations, recognising that there is significant movement between Barbados and the Grenadines”, Mottley said.

Those included in the bubble are, Dominica, Anguilla, Montserrat, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

Mottley indicated persons from the listed countries arriving in Barbados with a negative PCR rest can immediately enter from June 30.

As of Sunday 20 June, Barbados had over 65,000 persons fully vaccinated. 91,569 people had their first vaccine, while SVG had administered some 23, 576 vaccines.

St Lucia has also been excluded from the bubble.