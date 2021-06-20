Over 65, 000 people fully vaccinated in Barbados

(Source Barbados Today) – Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley heaped praise on island health workers for the progress the country has made in fighting COVID-19.

Acknowledging the journey had not been untroubled, the Prime Minister on Saturday said we are “only here today because every Barbadian who felt they could make a difference and to alter their behaviour has done so and allowed the country to reflect these excellent numbers in terms of our improvement”.

Mottley said the declining positivity rate placed the Government in a position to continue the process to allow Barbadians to participate in more activities, while maintaining vigilance.

She cautioned the public that COVID-19 would still be around for at least 18 months, if not years or decades, unless the world had the capacity to produce enough vaccines to handle the variants and mutations of the virus.

Mottley told the media that 91,569 people had their first vaccine, while 65,395 people, or just under a third of the adult population, had received both jabs, making them fully protected from getting critically ill from the virus.

She said an additional 26,000 people, who would soon receive their second vaccination, would take the vaccination rate to just over 41 per cent when completed.

The Prime Minister said they are waiting for additional vaccines, and was searching for vaccines for children and teenagers, aged 12-18, before the start of the new school term in September.

She cautioned Barbadians that now was not the time to spoil the gains made, recognising that we “still had to earn our keep in this world nationally and individually”.