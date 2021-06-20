OECS Leaders Reaffirm Principle Of Vaccine Sharing

OECS leaders at a meeting last week re-affirmed the principle of sharing vaccine supplies amongst the Member States where necessary, according to the Communiqué of the 70th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

The reaffirmation came as the authority discussed reports on the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the progress as it pertains to vaccinations.

According to the end of conference Communiqué, Heads of Governments deliberated extensively on vaccine hesitancy and considered various avenues to circumvent the challenge.

In this regard, they noted the severe implications to the health systems and the economies of the region.