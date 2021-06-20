You Are Here Home Politics OECS Leaders Reaffirm Principle Of Vaccine Sharing

OECS Leaders Reaffirm Principle Of Vaccine Sharing

Article By News784 - June 20, 2021 at 12:53

OECS leaders at a meeting last week re-affirmed the principle of sharing vaccine supplies amongst the Member States where necessary, according to the Communiqué of the 70th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

The reaffirmation came as the authority  discussed reports on the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the progress as it pertains to vaccinations.

According to the end of conference Communiqué, Heads of Governments deliberated extensively on vaccine hesitancy and considered various avenues to circumvent the challenge.

In this regard, they noted the severe implications to the health systems and the economies of the region.

The OECS Authority  meeting was held virtually on June 18th 2021, under the Chairmanship of Dr.  Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada.

Elma Gene Isaac, Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM for Saint Lucia, represented this country’s Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet.

Article By News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.