“We Have Not Received Any Of The $1.4 million” Multiple Families Say

Even as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says displaced families have received 1.4 million in payments from WFP and the Government, multiple households have told this publication they have not received any of those monies as of June 20, respectively.

“The 2077 households, those who get the money, collect it at Western Union because that is how it is organized. Some of that money is among the monies we raised through the appeal”, Gonsalves said last week.

On Sunday, a host family in Lodge Village told this publication that six persons are being housed at their residence from Point and Owia.

“Two households, consisting of three persons each, registered with NEMO initially followed by Social Welfare, and up to this day, not a cent, so it must be a secret”, the head of host family said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves told journalists last Tuesday, when speaking of monies displaced families received, said, “Good News Is A Secret In St Vincent Eh”.

As of Sunday, June 20, some eight families told this publication they have not received any monies, even though they have gone through the correct channels.

Take for instance, an extended family of 18 from New Chapman’s, Georgetown relayed this to us.

“My Mother, brothers and sisters, and their children 18 in total, we stayed in Belair, we did what was required of us to sign up”.

“We were staying in Belair, so we all came together and paid. We were hoping with the help announced we would at least re-coupe the monies paid out, but nothing of the sort, we struggled before we will struggle again to rebuild”.

“I can tell you it was rough, the place did not have much bedding, so we call NEMO, call many times for a bed for the kids because they were sleeping on the cold floor, we never got it. When we returned home, they called and gave us an air bed”.

Another family of nine from Sandy Bay also had similar pronouncements about the monies for displaced families.

This publication would not carry all the views expressed by the families, simply to say they are “gut wrenching”.

The United Nations appeal has already raised over the U.S nine million dollars, and it’s being utilized for different purposes.

“We are not spending that money, but the names of the families are provided by social development because they have to interact with them all the time”, Gonsalves said last Tuesday.

Gonsalves said the families being assisted are from North Leeward, North Central, and North Windward.

The foreign aid St Vincent receives is being channeled to eight critical sectors – Food Security; Logistics; Health, WASH; Shelter, Housing, and Infrastructure; Protection; Education, and Early Recovery.