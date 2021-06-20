International Day of Yoga 2021: Yoga for Wellness

On the occasion of 7th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2021 being celebrated by India and the international community with the thrust on “Yoga for Wellness”, I warmly greet the yoga enthusiasts. India is proud that the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga and since then the age old knowledge from India has become part of the world’s heritage.

For the second year in a row, IDY comes at a time when the whole world continues to be engaged in fighting corona pandemic which has placed serious health, social, fiscal, economic and humanitarian challenges globally, which are unprecedented in scope and scale. Given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath including restrictions on the movement of people and a slowdown in economic activity, the benefits offered by Yoga have become especially important for physical and mental wellbeing.

Yoga is an invaluable ancient Indian knowledge with numerous benefits to both physical and mental health. It is a holistic system in which the mind and body act in unison and get completely rejuvenated, as physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation help in overall wellbeing of an individual.

One of the greatest challenges facing the medical world today, is mental health. The stress of modern life has been taking a great toll on the peace and inner happiness of the human beings. Modern life and the pressure of material acquisitions have taken away the sense of deep harmony and values which once pervaded the lives of men and women in society. In a world where strife and conflict has been growing, yoga has proved to be of exceptional value. It has provided solace to prisoners in jails.

The IDY is a festival of oneness, harmony and unity among the international community. It is a complete set for attaining mental, physical, and spiritual well-being and harmonizing mind and body. International Day of Yoga provided a new definition to India’s 5000 years’ ancient heritage by connecting millions of people across all inhabited continents. In India, Yoga has become the greatest mass movement for public health and in fact, it is a pillar of preventive healthcare, which is benefitting millions of people. Yoga should become a part and parcel of our daily routine to combat the modern-day health problems, both physical and mental at no cost or low cost and make contemporary lives better, healthier and happier.

As practice of Yoga promotes peace, I would like to conclude my article with the prayer for peace:

“May all be happy

May all be Free from Illness

May all see what is auspicious

May no one come to grief.