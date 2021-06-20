Income support for SVG farmers affected by volcanic eruption begins Wednesday

Payment Of Income Support To Farmers And Fishers

Payments to registered farmers under the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption Income Support Programme will be made throughout the country from Wednesday 23rd to Wednesday 30th June 2021, at the following locations:

North Windward and North Central Windward (Red and Orange Zones) Farms from Fancy to Mount Young Bridge – Georgetown Community Centre Farms from Mount Young to Bell Vue River – Colonarie Learning Resource Centre South Central Windward –Sans Souci Learning Resource Centre South Windward –BRAGSA office, Biabou Marriaqua –La Croix Palletization Station East St. George –Calliaqua Town Hall West St. George –Public Works yard, Arnos Vale East, Central and West Kingstown – Peace Memorial Hall South Leeward –Forestry Headquarters, Campden Park Central Leeward –Barrouallie Anglican School North Leeward (Red and Orange Zones) Farms from Richmond to Petit Bordel – Chateuabelair Learning Resource Centre Farms from Rose Hall to Bell Isle – Rose Bank Community Centre

Payments will be made in alphabetical order, according to the first letter of the surname as follows.

Dates Alphabetical list Wednesday 23rd June 2021 A – E Thursday 24th June 2021 F – J Friday 25thJune 2021 K – O Monday 28th June 2021 P – U Tuesday 29th June 2021 V – Z Wednesday 30th June 2021 For persons who missed the scheduled payment dates listed.

Northern and Southern Grenadines (ALL SURNAMES), payments will be made in Bequia and Union Island on Wednesday 30th June 2021.

Payment will commence at 10:00 am and end 2:00 pm, on each of the above listed dates.

Please note that fishers affected in the constituencies of North Windward, North Central Windward and North Leeward will be requested to visit the same listed locations on the above schedule dates for payments.

A COVID-19 information health desk will be present at each payment station for persons seeking additional information or who may wish to make appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations.