EC$5 Polymer Banknote in Circulation in SVG

The new EC$5 polymer banknote is now available in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has issued the new notes to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd, and RBTT Bank.

The ECCB launched its family of polymer notes in May 2019 with the new $50 note.

The $100, $20 and $10 notes were issued subsequently based on stock levels at the commercial banks in the ECCB member countries. The EC polymer notes are made from a thin, flexible and transparent plastic film.

The notes are cleaner, as they are more resistant to dirt and moisture, and more secure, as they are more difficult to counterfeit because polymer allows for advanced security features.

The notes are also stronger because they are much more durable than paper and difficult to tear. They will be co-circulated with the paper notes.