Building materials and home appliances for displaced families

June 20, 2021

Part of the government’s post-eruptive measures include ordering building materials for the rehabilitation of homes and purchasing replacement appliances.

Fianace Minister Camilo Gonsalves said, while talking on radio, that heavy equipment had also been bought to carry out the necessary load lifting in the red zone.

“We’ve also placed the orders for the building materials required for the rehabilitation of homes throughout the country, but obviously primarily in the red and orange zones.” Minister Gonsalves said.

He said the government had the money available to purchase replacement home appliances for affected individuals.

He made reference to videos shared online of persons opening the doors to their homes, only to picture the interior filled with ash.

“If you had fancy blocks on the side of your house, your house is filled with ash, many feet high. You will need stoves, refrigerators and those sorts of things.” He said.

Minister Gonsalves mentioned the measures the government took in 2013, after the flood. The affected persons were provided with a refrigerator, a stove and a mattress.

He said he believes this type of support will be necessary again this year.

News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to [email protected]

