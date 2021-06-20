Barbados: Promoters given green light to stage events

(Barbados Today) – Barbadians can now look forward to attending fetes once again as Government gives the green light for promoters to have events that are limited to 150 people in one location.

This announcement came from Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who also told the nation during a press conference today that the ongoing curfew will be removed completely from June 30 to allow for greater economic activities to resume.

However, Mottley said though promoters can now start planning regulated events while working closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and National Cultural Foundation (NCF), she made it clear that Barbados is not ready for mass events, including Crop Over, which has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “We are going to take a chance with respect to certain types of activities. It is not practical or possible for us to have our traditional Crop Over event, it isn’t. We haven’t prepared and we don’t have sufficient time to do it properly. Band leaders and costume designers take time. As you know, all like now they would be deep into production if we were having Crop Over in the traditional way.

“We are not ready or comfortable for mass-based events like a carnival. But we do feel like the time has come for us to open up to people who want to free up a bit and who want the opportunity to take a little back seat from the tension of the last six months. And we all know that July is a month that we all associate with taking that little relief in the middle of the year”.

Those persons who will be included in the 150 attending party-related events must be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the event, or must have a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours, Mottley stressed.