500,000 deaths in Brazil as COVID situation becomes critical

Dr Natalia Pasternak Taschner, a microbiologist at the Question of Science Institute, told the BBC she saw little sign the rise in victims would slow.

“People in Brazil are weary, and they normalize death now, so I reckon we still have a long way to go,” she said.

“If we’re not successful in changing the behaviour of people and if we don’t have campaigns for mask wearing, social distancing and vaccinations coming directly from the central government we’re not going to be able to control it.”

President Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for not implementing a co-ordinated national response and for his scepticism toward vaccines, lockdowns and mask-wearing requirements, which he has sought to loosen.

In rallies in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and elsewhere, furious Brazilians carried banners with slogans like “Bolsonaro must go” or simply “500,000”.