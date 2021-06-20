𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is expected to complete payment to persons who participated in this year’s Road Cleaning Programme.
The six thousand road workers are being paid $3 million over a 2-week period.
Payments were made to road workers from the Northern Grenadines and the Windward side of the island last week.
Please be advised that payments will be made this week from 9am for the following constituencies at the following locations:
Central Kingstown – Monday June 21, 2021 at BRAGSA’S Head Office parking lot
Morning – Gangs
Afternoon – Jobbers
West Kingstown – Tuesday June 22, 2021 at BRAGSA’S Head Office parking lot
Morning – Gangs
Afternoon – Jobbers
East Kingstown – Wednesday June 23, 2021 at BRAGSA’S Head Office parking lot
Morning – Gangs
Afternoon – Jobbers
South Leeward – Monday June 21, 2021 at the Questelles Learning Resource Center (LRC)
Morning- Gangs
Afternoon – Jobbers
Central Leeward – BRAGSA’S Layou Office
Monday June 21, 2021 – Gangs 1-20
Tuesday June 22, 2021 – Gangs 21-40
Wednesday June 23, 2021 – Jobbers
North Leeward – BRAGSA’S Troumaca Office
Monday June 21, 2021 – Gangs 1-24
Tuesday June 22, 2021 – Gangs 25-48
Wednesday June 23, 2021 – Jobbers
Payment for persons in the Southern Grenadines will be made at a later date.