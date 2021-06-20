You Are Here Home News 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤

Article By News784 - June 20, 2021 at 19:04
The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is expected to complete payment to persons who participated in this year’s Road Cleaning Programme.
The six thousand road workers are being paid $3 million over a 2-week period.
Payments were made to road workers from the Northern Grenadines and the Windward side of the island last week.
Please be advised that payments will be made this week from 9am for the following constituencies at the following locations:
Central Kingstown –  Monday June 21, 2021 at BRAGSA’S Head Office parking lot
                                    Morning – Gangs
                                    Afternoon – Jobbers
West Kingstown – Tuesday June 22, 2021 at BRAGSA’S Head Office parking lot
                                Morning – Gangs
                                Afternoon – Jobbers
East Kingstown – Wednesday June 23, 2021 at BRAGSA’S Head Office parking lot
                               Morning – Gangs
                               Afternoon – Jobbers
South Leeward – Monday June 21, 2021 at the Questelles Learning Resource Center (LRC)
                              Morning- Gangs
                              Afternoon – Jobbers
Central Leeward – BRAGSA’S Layou Office
                                Monday June 21, 2021 – Gangs 1-20
                                Tuesday June 22, 2021 – Gangs 21-40
                                 Wednesday June 23, 2021 – Jobbers
North Leeward  – BRAGSA’S Troumaca Office
                               Monday June 21, 2021 – Gangs 1-24
                               Tuesday June 22, 2021 – Gangs 25-48
                               Wednesday June 23, 2021 – Jobbers
Payment for persons in the Southern Grenadines will be made at a later date.

