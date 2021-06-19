St Vincent and the Grenadines Heads to Tokyo Summer Olympics

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Paralympic Athlete Dexroy Creese is Tokyo Bound

Dexroy Creese, a Vincentian national and the only CARICOM athlete to compete in the Special Olympics games, will travel to Tokyo for the Summer 2020 Games.

According to St Vincent and the Grenadines National Paralympic Committee, Creese SVG’s first para athlete is invited to participate in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will take place from July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

NPCSVG says Dexroy Creese successfully completed the Berlin competition in 50 m and 100 m Freestyle.

The traditional Berlin World Series, which began on Thursday (17 June), represents various and clear objectives for the 340 athletes and 48 nations competing in the German capital.

For some, the games are an opportunity to put their form to the test ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in August. For others, it will be the last chance to book a ticket to the Games in Japan.

The International Paralympic Committee says the sport for athletes with an impairment has existed for more than 100 years, and the first sports clubs for the deaf were already in existence in 1888 in Berlin.

It was not until after World War II. Then, however, it was introduced. At that time, its purpose was to assist many war veterans and civilians injured during wartime.

On Sept 22, 1989, the International Paralympic Committee was founded as an international non-profit organisation in Düsseldorf, Germany, to act as the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement.

St Vincent and the Grenadines competed for the first time with Dexroy Crease in the men’s 50 m and 100 m freestyle S10.

Creese and his support team will return to St Vincent and Grenadines next week.