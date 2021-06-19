‘Springsteen on Broadway’ to allow AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients to attend show

The theatre behind a Broadway production featuring Bruce Springsteen says it’s now able to welcome audience members who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Jujamcyn Theaters had previously said audience members wishing to attend “Springsteen on Broadway” needed to be immunized with vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, leaving those who received AstraZeneca on the sidelines.

But the Jujamcyn website now says it will accept audience members vaccinated with shots approved by either the FDA or the World Health Organization, meaning AstraZeneca recipients can now attend.

The website says the move, announced on Friday, complies with amended guidelines from New York State.

But other attractions, including “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” still say AstraZeneca recipients cannot attend live tapings.