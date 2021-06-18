Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

500,000 doses of Sputnik-V have arrived from Russia to continue the Mass Vaccination Plan for the Venezuelan people against COVID-19.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed the arrival of new doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. “Thank you Russia! 500,000 more doses of Sputnik V have arrived and will be incorporated into the Mass Vaccination Plan against Covid-19”, announced the Venezuelan vice-president.

Rodriguez emphasised that despite the illegal sanctions, the South American country continues in its fight against the pandemic”, in the face of the ruthless hegemonies that block the resources of the vaccine for Venezuela, Russia’s cooperation, brotherhood and scientific leadership stand in opposition”, he added.

Venezuela requests FAO’s mediation to stop illegal unilateral coercive measures

The Minister of People’s Power for Food, Carlos Leal Tellería, reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, highlighting the creation of a food security model aimed at guaranteeing food security as a human right, as reflected in the Constitution of the South American nation.

During his participation in the 42nd session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the Venezuelan minister stressed that the model of equality and social justice promoted in Venezuela “is the fundamental basis of the Republic’s strategy against hunger and malnutrition, which affects more than 50% of the world’s population”.

However, he assured that there is a systematic campaign of aggression, promoted by the US government and its allies, against the Venezuelan people’s right to food. “Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have applied persecution, extortion and blockade to prevent Venezuela from accessing the resources, goods and services essential to meet the needs of its population”.

Venezuelan Government ratifies commitment to comply with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification

The Minister of People’s Power for Ecosocialism, Josué Lorca, highlighted the actions carried out by the Venezuelan government in the framework of compliance with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

During his participation in the High Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought, held via videoconference, Minister Lorca highlighted the need to change the capitalist economic model, as to date one fifth of the planet’s land surface is degraded, “affecting 3.2 billion people in the world”, which puts food security and biodiversity at risk and intensifies climate change.

He also assured that another of the targets to avoid desertification has been the strengthening of the National Reforestation Plan, with the creation of 135 nurseries and a production of approximately 5 million forestry, fruit, ornamental and medicinal plants.

International Business Roundtable promotes Venezuela as a megadiverse country

The Minister of People’s Power for Tourism, Alí Padrón, set up an International Business Roundtable with the participation of more than 100 national and international tour operators. Under the online modality, the attendees at this meeting exhibited their offers that allow the consolidation of inbound tourism.

“As a challenge we want to convince that we have great potential to move forward as a multi-destination country, in accordance with the Venezuela Country Brand. This is the beginning, together with the operator Venetur, and of doing wonderful things”, said the single tourism authority.

Plan Vuelta a la Patria continues to strengthen the family reunion with 258 new returnees from Peru.

The Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan) continues to strengthen family reunion in Venezuela with a new journey of 258 Venezuelans transported by the state airline Conviasa from Peru, who arrived early Friday morning at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira.

With this new flight, the Return to the Homeland Plan reaches 25,114 Venezuelans brought back from countries such as Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Spain and Italy, among others, making it the largest humanitarian repatriation bridge ever implemented by a government. With 6,287, Peru is the country with the second highest number of Venezuelan returnees after Brazil.

Venezuelan government denounces arbitrary blockade of 10 million dollars deposited into the Covax system

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, denounced the arbitrary blocking of 10 million dollars by the UBS bank, which corresponded to the last and final tranche of the deposit made by the country to the Covax mechanism system, for access to a significant percentage of a batch of vaccines to immunise the Venezuelan population against COVID-19.

This was stated by the Executive Vice-President during her intervention at the closing of the two-day academic videoconference ‘Unilateral Coercive Measures: Disrespect for International Law and Serious Human Consequences’, organised together with the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

On June 7th, our ambassador Héctor Constant Rosales received a communication from Covax, in which they informed our government: “Since April 13th, Covax has received 12 transactions from Venezuela for an amount of 109 million 968,081 dollars, leaving a balance of 10 million 031,000 dollars”, explains the communiqué from the international mechanism.

It also revealed that for the remaining four payments totalling just $10 million, Covax’s letter said it had received “a notification from UBS (Investment Bank) that the payments have been blocked and are under investigation”.

Likewise, he stressed that behind the criminal financial system is the US lobby: “it has the power to block resources that go to immunise the Venezuelan population against covid-19”.

He added that the blockade of a sovereign nation’s financial resources characterises the exercise of the hegemonic power of the factual powers, such as the International Financial System, which is governed by the dollar.