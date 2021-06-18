Vincy Student Jalil Matthews Attains 9 Grade 1’s At St Mary’s College St Lucia

(Ernesto Cooke) – Vincentian student Jalil Matthews signed up for nine (9) subjects with the St. Mary’s College in St. Lucia and attained Grade 1 in all nine subjects.

Matthews attended the Peter’s Ville Primary school and was their top performer in the 2015 CPEA Exam, placing 12th for boys. Jalil attended the St. Vincent Grammar School, and his life was uprooted after Form 3 when his father decided to take him to St. Lucia.

Jalil’s father was studying in St. Lucia while trying to attain his undergraduate degree at Monroe College.

Before this achievement, he successfully attempted two subjects as a Private Candidate and received a Grade 1 and 2. In total, he has 11 subjects, 10 Grade ones and a Grade two,

St. Lucia has released their merit list (best performer by subject), which revealed Matthews tied for 1st place in Physics and Geography.

He also tied for third place in Information Technology.

Jalil is currently attending the St. Vincent Community College preparing for CAPE Unit 1 exams.