South Rivers Farmer Doused With Hot Water

(Police Release) – On 17.06.2021, police arrested and charge Royron Mc Dowald, a 35-year-old labourer of South Rivers with inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on a 37-year-old farmer of the same address.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on the 37-year-old farmer by throwing hot water in his face and about his body. The incident occurred at South Rivers on 16.06.2021.

Mc Dowald is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.