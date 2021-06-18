Prepare For Rainy Weekend As Tropical Wave Approaches

Concentrations of Saharan dust are patchy across our area, creating occasional hazy conditions. Meanwhile, a tropical wave is approaching with periods of light rain and scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight.

Pockets of moderate/heavy showers with thunderstorm activity can be expected Saturday and upper-level features could enhance shower activity Saturday night…Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding, or near rivers and streams.

Saharan dust concentrations are likely to thicken Sunday, with moderate haze and decreased shower activity. However, a low-level shear-line could be across SVG Sunday night with more showers intermixed with occasional hazy conditions into Monday.

Moderate to fresh (20 – 35 km/h) north-easterly trades could become occasionally gusty (up to 40 km/h) across our islands during tonight. Wind directions turn east south-easterly during Saturday, as the tropical wave passes the islands. East north-easterly trade-winds return late Sunday.

Slight sea conditions range 1.0 m to 1.5 m on western coasts and moderate sea conditions range 1.5 m to 2.0 m on eastern coasts of SVG, with east north-easterly swells…Mariners should exercise caution for varying visibility/air quality and occasional gusty winds.