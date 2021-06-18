Fathers Day Message: Positive Leadership: “Paving The Way for A Stronger Tomorrow”

FATHER’S DAY MESSAGE BY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, MR. COLIN O. JOHN

British anthropologist, Ashley Montagu cites “The family is the basis of society. As the family is, so is the society, and it is human beings who make a family-not the quantity of them, but the quality of them.”

Entrenched within this quotation, is a pivotal lesson that all fathers celebrating this special day must be equipped with. For it is a tool that will help to pave the way for a stronger tomorrow. In keeping with religious teachings, the father is the head of the household. This places tremendous responsibility on the father in helping to shape our society.

The role of fathers within our society has always been dynamic and has taken on many varying dimensions within modern times. Traditionally, the father was seen as disciplinarians, providers, and protectors, but on this special day, I am asking fathers to embrace the role of positive leaders.

Today, the deficiency in fatherly guidance is very evident in our society. This shortage of leader has resulted in a cycle of violent activities that keep affecting our younger generation.

We have also witnessed the rippling effects caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequently, the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano. Both occurrences have negatively affected our socio-economic standings and our livelihoods. Despite these adverse effects, as fathers, both within Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in general, we were able to show our strength and resilience, amidst these challenging times.

I am therefore urging each father, especially those in the RSVGPF to continue to embrace and emit good values through positive leadership. By doing so, it can help to shape good values and shape a brighter tomorrow for the future generation of SVG.

I am aware that the RSVGPF, has amongst its ranks, fathers that have been doing a remarkable job in exhibiting positive leadership; not only to their families but to their colleagues and society as a whole. To this, I tip my hat to you and urge you to continue this activity and; to encourage others to do emulate you. As an organization, we have an obligation to maintain law and order within our blessed land. And it is only through positive leadership exhibited amongst our ranks, can we truly achieve our mandate.

It is my hope that that every policeman would to take on the role of a father and be positive leaders to their families and the society.

To the fathers in the RSVGPF, and in the state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!