Attempted Murder Of 2 Conductors, Sandy Bay Man Stabbed In Clare Valley

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating two reports of attempted murder on two (2) omnibus conductors of Diamond.

Preliminary investigations reveal that three masked men approached and shot both conductors about their bodies with a gun. The incident occurred at Diamond about 8:30 pm on 16.06.2021.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are unknown at the moment.

Persons with information that can aid with this investigation and the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s) are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station/Officer that you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Meanwhile

On 17.06.2021, police arrested and charge Nyron Alexander, a 27-year-old labourer of Clare Valley with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 19-year-old gardener of Sandy Bay by stabbing him about his body with a pair of scissors. The incident occurred at Clare Valley on 11.06.2021.

The accused will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.