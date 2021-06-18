You Are Here Home National 11 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In St Vincent, 237 Active

11 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In St Vincent, 237 Active

Staff Reporter - June 18, 2021 at 15:30
Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and twenty-two (122) samples processed on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.9%.

Five (5) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Five (5) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and four (204) samples processed on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.5%.

Nine (9) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and thirty-seven (237) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand one hundred and eighty-three (2183) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and thirty-four (1934) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated, and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now. The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

