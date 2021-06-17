Tropical wave downs trees, damages houses in Barbados

Barbados Today – Immediate damage assessments have begun across the island of Barbados after severe thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate to heavy showers generated by a tropical wave affected the island into the early hours of this morning.
Barbados Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams said initial reports revealed there are fallen trees that have rendered some roads impassable and power outages particularly in the north of the island.
The Barbados Meteorological Services said the tail end of the tropical wave is likely to still affect the island this morning.
Acting Meteorologist Racquel Gilkes told Barbados TODAY: “We expect conditions to remain cloudy to overcast for the time being into this afternoon. We can expect improvements as the tropical wave continues westward away from the Eastern Caribbean.
“There won’t be thunderstorms but there is still the possibility of high gusts; we are still recording some very brisk winds at the airport, just a few light to moderate, occasional showers for the morning half of the day.”
Comments (1)
A Tropical wave hit the Island of Barbados early this morning down trees roads blockage mostly in the north of island.