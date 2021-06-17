Tropical wave downs trees, damages houses in Barbados

Barbados Today – Immediate damage assessments have begun across the island of Barbados after severe thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate to heavy showers generated by a tropical wave affected the island into the early hours of this morning.

Barbados Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams said initial reports revealed there are fallen trees that have rendered some roads impassable and power outages particularly in the north of the island.

The Barbados Meteorological Services said the tail end of the tropical wave is likely to still affect the island this morning.