Man Found Dead On The Street In Chateaubelair

(Chateaubelair- St Vincent) – News784 was informed that the body of a man was found in the North-Western town of Chateaubelair, with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man who was identified as Saville Murray was found in the Golden Grove area in the town of Chateaubelair, on Thursday 17 June 2021.
News784 understands that the deceased is the brother of the district medical doctor.No further details were given
We will update
Imagine this! In this time when we are faced with Covid, volcanic threats, and hurricane season, some foolish person(s) in close range to the volcano, committed a murder. Regardless of what happened, the killer had absolutely no right to take the victim’s life. There must have been a sensible way to settle whatever conflict existed between the victim and the killer, rather than resorting to murder.
Vincentians, stop the killing. Respect the Giver of Life by treating fellow Vincentians, and ALL other humans as valuable! Acts 17:26, 28.