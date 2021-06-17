Man Found Dead On The Street In Chateaubelair

(Chateaubelair- St Vincent) – News784 was informed that the body of a man was found in the North-Western town of Chateaubelair, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man who was identified as Saville Murray was found in the Golden Grove area in the town of Chateaubelair, on Thursday 17 June 2021.

News784 understands that the deceased is the brother of the district medical doctor.No further details were given

We will update