“Good News Is Secret, As Displaced Families Receive 1.4 Million Dollars”

Displaced families continue to receive monetary assistance from the WFP and the Government of St Vincent, and the Grenadines.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that up to June 15, displaced families in private homes amounting to 2077 households have received in total cash approximately 1.4 million dollars.

The money ranges between 300 dollars and 800 dollars, depending on the size of the family.

“The 2077 households, those who get the money, they collect it at Western Union because that is how it is organized, some of that money is among monies which we raised with through the appeal”.

“The United Nations appeal has raised over U.S nine million dollars already, and it’s being utilized for different purposes. We not spending that money, but the names of the families are provided by social development because they have to interact with them all the time”.

Gonsalves said these families are from North leeward, North Central, and North Windward.

As of June 3, the $29.2 million U.N. Funding Appeal for Saint Vincent had reached just 31 percent of its goal since its April launch or just under U.S $9.1 million.

Support has also been received from the European Union, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Malta, Australia, and the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund.

Aid is channeled to eight critical sectors – Food Security; Logistics; Health, WASH; Shelter, Housing, and Infrastructure; Protection; Education, and Early Recovery.