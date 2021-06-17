Dexroy Creese, The Only CARICOM Athlete, To Compete In Paralympic 2021

Paralympic hopefuls go for Tokyo ticket at Berlin 2021 World Series

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Vincentian Dexroy Creese has already created history by being the only CARICOM athlete to compete in the 2021 Paralympic.

The traditional Berlin World Series that starts on Thursday (17 June) represents different and clear objectives for the 340 athletes and 48 nations competing in the German capital.

For some, it will be the best opportunity to put their form to the test ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in August. For others, it will be the last chance to book a ticket to the Games in Japan.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will compete for the first time in the World Series with Dexroy Crease in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle S10.

If he makes it to Tokyo, Crease will become the first athlete from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Paralympic Games.

Dexroy “Oney” Creese has officially been classified as a Paralympic S9 swimmer in the 2021 Paralympic Games.

The “S” represents freestyle, backstroke & butterfly stroke and the S9 class usually classifies above-elbow and above-knee amputees.

The Americas region will be represented by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

The World Series will be streamed live here. Live results can be found on the official competition website.