UPDATE: Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Late Tonight/Early Thursday Morning

Scattered moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms are forecast tonight, as a tropical wave and an upper-level trough affect the islands. Showers are forecast to become more intense behind the wave which is around late tonight/early Thursday morning. Gusty winds will accompany these showers as well.

Therefore, all residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams should exercise caution. Towards Friday, the upper-level trough will move away from the vicinity, reducing the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Over the weekend, another tropical wave will be in the area with the chance of shower activity and thunderstorms increasing towards Saturday night into Sunday. In addition, a thick layer of Saharan dust will continue to linger across the region, and can possibly limit the intensity of the showers, especially over the weekend.

Winds 20km/h- 35km/h will move across the islands tonight, gusting to 40km/h. An east southeasterly flow (ESE) is anticipated by early tomorrow morning, between 25km/h- 40km/h with higher gusts. By Thursday evening an easterly moderate wind flow (15km/h-30km/h) will blow across SVG into the weekend.

Seas on the eastern coasts will become slightly agitated by gusty winds tonight into Thursday with swells ranging between 2.0m to 2.5m. Slight conditions are anticipated on the western coasts with swells peaking at 1.0m. Slight to moderate sea conditions in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts are forecast from Friday.