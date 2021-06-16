Tennessee infant died of starvation after mother’s overdose

(NY POST) – An infant strapped into a car seat died of starvation and dehydration in his Tennessee home while his mother lay dead from a lethal dose of meth and fentanyl, a new report said.

Young Nicholas Crowder died despite the efforts of his 3-year-old sister who apparently tried to feed her baby brother eggs and other food, The Tennessean said, citing a February autopsy report.

When police finally found mom Tiffany Spears, 32, and young Nicholas on Feb. 9, they were both already dead – and the 3-year-old was running around the locked house in Portland unsupervised, according to The Tennessean.

Local police were called to the house after a probation officer looked into a window of the house and saw Spears lying on the floor motionless.

Her autopsy showed she had been dead for days in the bathroom, while her young infant was in a car seat in the bedroom, the Tennessean said, citing the autopsies of Davidson County Assistant Medical Examiner Emily Dennison.

Both deaths were ruled accidental, the report said.