Mysterious Smoke Rises From The Sleeping Giant Hills In Southern Belize

Authorities in the Central American nation of Belize are trying to ascertain the origins of towers of billowing smoke rising from the hills in Southern Belize.

According to 7NewsBelize, residents in the valley of the Sleeping Giant said it started as early as last Tuesday when a blue plume of smoke was initially seen.

The smoke continued into this week despite the heavy rains over the weekend.

According to 7NewsBelize, Director of Geology and Petroleum Andre Cho said the rains would have extinguished any forest fires. So, it’s not that.

His theory is that it could be quote steam rising from a geological occurrence. And while it would be a strange occurrence in Belize’s southern hills, he says it isn’t uncommon in other parts of the world, such as the geysers at Yellowstone Park.

Cho and his team, along with villagers, would be investigating the mysterious smoke.

However, they indicated that it is a challenging trek and are unsure if they’ll reach the smoke’s origin point.