Florida students required to observe daily moment of silence under new law

(NY POST) – Public school students in Florida will now have a minute of silence to pray, meditate or daydream under a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The measure requires “principals to require teachers to set aside time for a moment of silence” at the start of every day.

Under the law, teachers are prohibited “from making suggestions to the nature of any reflection during the moment of silence,” but the Republican leader had prayer on his mind when he signed the bill, according to News 4 Jax.

“The idea that you can just push God out of every institution and be successful, I’m sorry, our Founding Fathers did not believe that,” DeSantis said, as he inked the law behind a placard that read “protect religious liberty.”

A Democratic leader said the law blurs the lines between separation of church and state.

“The Republican who sponsored the bill said that it wasn’t about prayer in school, (Of course it was!) But when you question their motives, or their honesty, it’s called a personal attack & deemed out of order,” Rep. Omari Hardy tweeted.

The move comes days after DeSantis successfully lobbied Florida’s Board of Education to ban Critical Race Theory from classrooms.