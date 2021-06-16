Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo Launched to Capture New Wave in Travel

Make Industry Connections From the Comfort of Home or Office!

Travel recovery is in full swing and top Caribbean travel suppliers including destinations, resorts, adventure companies, airlines and cruise lines, are ready to welcome visitors back to the region to enjoy safe, unique experiences.

To send a strong and unified message as the Caribbean commemorates June as Caribbean American Heritage Month, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will partner with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to host the first Caribbean Virtual Travel Show on Thursday, June 17th 2021.

The theme of the Expo is “From Survival to Sustainability: Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism” and this initiative will be a part of the OECS 2021 Sustainable Development Movement Agenda.

Attendees can join this one-day event free of charge, from the convenience of their home or office (www.caribbeantravelexpo.vfairs.com).