Biden-Putin summit – High-stakes meeting underway

(ABC) – U.S. President Joe Biden holds a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday at what the leaders agree is a “low point” in the U.S.-Russia relationship.

The two men are facing off inside an 18th-century Swiss villa, situated alongside a lake in the middle of Geneva’s Parc de la Grange. The fifth American president to sit down with Putin, Biden has spoken with him and met him before, in 2016.

Having called Putin a “killer” and saying he’s told him before he has no “soul,” Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Monday that he also recalled the Russian leader as being “bright” and “tough.”

“And I have found that he is a — as they say, when you used to play ball — a worthy adversary,” Biden said.

Biden and Putin’s first — and likely only — photo op inside their summit was met with a chaotic scene.

According to a pool report, the chaos began outside the room with “10 minutes of a shoving match” between the U.S. and Russian security, press and delegations, with each side aiming to get inside. American reporters were first to go in but not all were let inside.

Already seated, Biden nodded while they shouted questions, including whether the two leaders can trust each other — but the White House is already disputing that Biden was nodding yes to that.

“It was a chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other. @POTUS was very clearly not responding to any one question, but nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally. He said just two days ago in his presser: ‘verify, then trust,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a tweet.