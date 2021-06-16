Airbnb reportedly pays tourist $7m after rape

(BBC) – Airbnb paid a tourist $7m (£5m) after she was allegedly raped at knifepoint at a rental property in New York City, according to media reports.

Bloomberg News reported an Australian traveller received the payout after an attack on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

The victim and her friends picked up the keys to the property from a nearby shop that evening, it says.

The report suggests the suspect had made a copy of keys to the apartment, which he accessed before an attack.

The traveller returned shortly after midnight, as the suspect, 24-year-old Junior Lee, allegedly hid in the bathroom, Bloomberg reports.

Mr Lee has been charged with predatory sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty, but remains in custody.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Mr Lee, declined to comment when approached by BBC News.

After the alleged attack, an Airbnb safety team contacted the local police department to offer its assistance and put the victim in a hotel.

It also offered to pay for costs such as counselling and flew her mother overseas from Australia.

Bloomberg said that, as part of the $7m settlement, the victim cannot blame or sue Airbnb or the apartment host where the incident took place. It says it was reached two years after the alleged attack.

But Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit told the New York Post: “In sexual assault cases, in the settlements we’ve reached, survivors can speak freely about their experiences. This includes the NYC case.”

Airbnb’s prospectus, released before the company floated the business last December, states that for hosts and guests based in the US, it conducts “online background checks” including criminal and public records.

“In some instances, we re-run these checks periodically thereafter,” it said.