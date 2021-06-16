16 New COVID Cases, 240 Active, As The Second Wave Hits SVG

St Vincent and Grenadines on Wednesday is reporting Sixteen new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period. The cases were recorded on Sunday, June 13, and Monday, June 14.

Two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from sixty-eight (68) samples processed on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.9%.

Fourteen (14) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and sixty-nine (269) samples processed on Monday, June 14th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.2%.

Twenty (20) new recoveries were noted on Monday 14, while 2 recoveries were reported on Sunday 13. Two hundred and forty (240) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and seventy-two (2172) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and twenty (1920) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now. The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.