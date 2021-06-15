“No Comment On Missing Guns, Ammo, It’s A National Security Issue”

Following the announcement of missing guns and ammunition’s from the Georgetown police station over three weeks now, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says the Police Commissioner has indicated to him how they are proceeding with the matter.

However, speaking at a press conference in Kingstown today, he told reporters he does not want to say much on the investigation.

“I don’t want to alert anyone as to where they are with the investigation; in so far as to the type of weapons and the numbers, I would not speak to that either because I consider that to be a national security issue.”

“The Commissioner himself has not specified, and I think that is wise, but I can tell you the Commissioner is determined, naturally, to get to the bottom of this thing and seek to retrieve the arms and to find the persons who are involved in this to be dealt with appropriately.”

On June 4, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) launched an investigation into the disappearance of some firearms and ammunition’s from the armoury at the Georgetown Police Station.