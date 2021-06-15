Motorcyclist Suffered Two Broken Legs, A Fractured Arm, Multiple Bruises

(Press Release) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle accident involving PN 363, a black Kawasaki 600 HP motorcycle driven by Ronnie Miller, a 27 years old resident of Brighton that occurred along the Calliaqua Public Road on 13.06.2021 at about 11:50 p.m.

According to investigations, M/V PN 363 while travelling along the Calliaqua Public Road towards Villa ran off the road and crashed into the Calliaqua Police Station. Miller who was the sole rider of the motorcycle suffered two (2) broken legs, a fractured arm, and multiple bruises and lacerations about his body.

He was subsequently rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to seek medical attention. He is reported to be in stable condition. The motorcycle PN 363 was severely damaged.

Investigations are ongoing.