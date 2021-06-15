Leacock to lead demonstration if senator attends next sitting of parliament

Vice president of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) and Central Kingstown MP Major St Claire Leacock has stated firmly that he will lead a demonstration in Kingstown if Deputy Speaker of the House Ashelle Morgan attends Parliament next Tuesday.

Leacock announced his intention today when he called to the NDP’S New Times interactive program broadcast on NICE Radio.

“On that day, somebody has to take a stand because these are things we in St Vincent will not tolerate,” Leacock said.

“I St Claire Agustus Leacock will walk around town in protest,” Leacock said, adding that others who wish to follow may do so.

Leacock said he was sure he had the support of party leader Dr Godwin Friday and that he and other colleagues would be there.

“There is too much injustice, too much departure from the rule of law, too much absence of governance, and too much of this notion that we’re moving towards autocracy and the rest of the nation in fear. I am in fear of nobody at this stage of my life,” Major Leacock stated.

The NDP vice president said he has one life to live and he wants to live it giving service to his country.

“I will be in the vanguard of that demonstration,” Leacock said.

The NDP and members of NGOs, as well as individuals, have been calling for Morgan to step down or be suspended or dismissed as Deputy Speaker and senator following the shooting of 62-year-old Cornelius John of Diamond.

John, a businessman, was shot in his foot at his home on April 13, 2021, when three persons stormed onto his property.

According to reports, the person who allegedly shot John had asked him: “Why you want to kill the senator?”

Morgan was one of the three said to have been among the three persons. She is accused of putting a gun to John’s head and threatening to shoot him in his mouth if he calls her name.

John has said that he was shot by a male he did not know but can identify if he sees him again.

Following allegations, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Karim Nelson went on vacation.

Reports last week said that Nelson, Morgan, and John were invited by the police to give caution statements.