Isolated Thunderstorms Likely Tonight Ahead Of An Approaching Tropical Wave

Over the next few days, Saharan dust concentrations are expected to be patchy and occasionally thinned out across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Ahead of an approaching tropical wave, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely tonight.

Cloudiness and shower activity is expected to increase across SVG by Wednesday evening and upper-level features could support moderate/heavy showers with thunderstorms during the night into Thursday.

Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding, or near rivers and streams. Shower activity could linger on Friday and another tropical wave is expected across our islands by Saturday.

Moderate to fresh (20 – 35 km/h) north-easterly trades could become occasionally gusty (up to 45 km/h) across our islands during nighttime.

Wind directions turn east south-easterly by early Thursday, as the tropical wave passes the islands and the trade winds return on Friday.

Slight sea conditions range 1.0 m to 1.5 m on western coasts and moderate sea conditions range 1.5 m to 2.0 m on the eastern coasts of SVG, with east north-easterly swells

.Mariners should exercise caution for varying visibility/air quality and occasional gusty winds.