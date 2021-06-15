“Instead Of Alleviating Fear, Police Remains Silent On Missing Guns, Ammo”

Speaking on guns and ammunition missing from Georgetown Police Station for over three weeks now, leader of the opposition Dr Godwin Friday says citizens are still in the dark on a most crucial matter.

“The police did not say how many guns were missing, but there was information in the public that the number maybe 4 or 5. They have also not said what type of guns were involved”.

“The police did not say how much ammunition was missing, but there is information in the public that it may be as much as 1000 rounds”.

What kind of ammunition? We still do not know because the police have not told us.

Friday said the announcement about the missing guns and ammunition could not have come at a worse time.

“It came at a time when there were reports in the media and talk on peoples lips of recent shootings resulting in death (as in the case of former national footballer Dwaine Sandy) or serious injury as in the case of Cornelius John.”

“There was, therefore, understandable heightened public concern over the announcement; that concern remains.”

Friday said instead of alleviating those feelings of concern and fear by providing information; the police have remained silent since the initial announcement.

“No more information for the public; we know that officers from the Georgetown station have been transferred elsewhere.”

Is this response by the Commissioner of Police a case of too little too late? Friday asked.

“But we need answers; people need to know. How many guns are missing? How much ammunition is missing? When did the police find out they were missing? Did they go missing all at once, or did they go missing over a period of time?”

“If they were taken over a period, then who was minding the store?”

“Did someone go into the police station and take the guns and ammunition? If so, how were they able to avoid detection?”

Friday said the Georgetown police station is a large modern building. A police station is supposed to be a secure place. Therefore, it would have been challenging, if not impossible, for an intruder to enter and leave with those weapons and not be detected in the process.

“But apparently, it was done; the sooner we get answers, the better. And if the police cannot investigate it properly, then get someone who can”.