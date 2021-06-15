BRAGSA to payout $3 million to road workers over the next two weeks

The Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is scheduled to pay out 3 million EC dollars to road workers over the next two weeks.

Payment for the six thousand persons who participated in the 7-day long road cleaning programme will commence tomorrow at 10 am.

BRAGSA is advising persons that COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, which includes hand-sanitizing, social distancing, and the wearing of masks.

Communications Officer, Rohan Cupid says payments will be made in the Northern Grenadines and on the island’s windward side this week.

He says gangs will be paid on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Jobbers will be paid on Friday.

Mr. Cupid says the payment format was changed in an effort to limit the amount of persons at the locations at any given time.

The Communications Officer is therefore urging persons to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols during this critical time.

Payments for workers in Kingstown, the Southern Grenadines and the Leeward side of the island will be made on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Further details will be given in a subsequent announcement.

Gang leaders are therefore being asked to contact the District Officers for further information.

Payments will be made at the following locations:

South Windward – Biabou Office

South Central Windward – San Sauci LRC

North Central Windward – Georgetown Police Station & Colonaire LRC

West St. George – Public Works Yard, Arnos Vale

East St. George – Calliaqua LRC

Marriaqua – Mespo Police Station