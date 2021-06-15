AstraZeneca antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in large trial

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 antibody treatment failed to meet its primary goal in the latest trials, but it can be given early enough to prevent people exposed to the virus from developing the disease. is showing.

A phase 3 trial of AZD7442 treatment was found to be significantly less effective than placebo. Of the 1,121 participants who came into contact with the infected, 23 developed symptomatic Covid-19, compared to 17 with placebo.

This treatment is separate from the company’s vaccine, which is used worldwide to protect against the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca has agreed to provide the US government with up to 700,000 antibody treatments worth up to $ 726 million.

However, the results of AZD7442 were more promising when the drug was given to patients who had not yet tested positive for the virus, reducing the risk of developing this condition by 73%.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmacy Research and Development at AstraZeneca, said:

Treatment is in several late-stage trials with a total of 9,000 participants. Myron Levin, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and lead investigator in the study, said another study called Provent would provide more data on this patient population.

“Although the Covid-19 vaccination effort has been successful, there is still a great need for preventative and therapeutic options for specific populations, such as those who cannot be vaccinated or who are poorly responsive to vaccination,” he said. Says.

The search for a drug to treat Covid-19 has been less fruitful than the rapid development of many vaccines against the disease. Antibody treatment was one of the bright spots, but it is difficult to administer it early enough to make a difference in the course of the disease. The widespread use of vaccination in the west may reduce the demand for these treatments, which is often too high for developing countries.

